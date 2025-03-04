Ono Hawaiian BBQ is saying “Aloha” to a new menu item, Lava shrimp, and bringing back the $8 Seafood Aloha Plates.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ, the family-owned restaurant known for its fresh, made-to order Hawaiian-inspired dishes, is introducing a new limited-time seafood option just in time for Lent. Starting March 5, guests can indulge in Lava Shrimp—grilled shrimp and diced onions sautéed in a bold, spicy sauce infused with a flavorful blend of spices. Available as a Plate Lunch, Aloha Plate, Mini Meal, or Family Meal, it offers a delicious option for every craving.

In addition, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is bringing back its $8 Seafood Aloha Plates, where guests can choose from Crispy Shrimp, Island White Fish, or the new Lava Shrimp. Each Aloha Plate includes a fresh mix salad, and the selected protein served over a bed of rice.

The $8 special is available at all Ono Hawaiian BBQ locations in stores or online for a limited time.