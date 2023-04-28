    Ono Hawaiian BBQ Brings Back Young Coconut

    Industry News | April 28, 2023

    The weather is warming up, which means it's time to grab a refreshing drink and taste the tropical flavors of summer. That’s right–Young Coconuts are making a comeback at Ono Hawaiian BBQ this spring for a limited time only. Enjoy a freshly cut coconut alongside Hawaiian-inspired cuisine such as Chicken Katsu, Kalua Pork, Crispy Shrimp, and more.

    “There’s nothing better than enjoying island-style plates with a fresh, young coconut, especially in the hotter temperatures of California and Arizona,” says Joshua Liang, CEO of Ono Hawaiian BBQ. “Coconuts have deep-rooted traditions in Hawaiian culture, and we are excited to share this speciality with our Ono Hawaiian BBQ community.” 

    Young coconuts are a delicious, refreshing, and protein-rich drink that is all-natural and straight from the tree. Unlike mature coconuts, young coconuts contain a higher water content and a soft, jelly-like meat that is sweet enough to be enjoyed. Be sure to grab a Young Coconut for $3.99 while supplies last in an Ono Hawaiian BBQ near you. 

