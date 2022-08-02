Ono Hawaiian BBQ to Celebrate National Spam Musubi Day

Ono Hawaiian BBQ is celebrating Hawaii's favorite comfort food, Spam on August 8, National Spam Musubi Day. Since its opening in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ has maintained its reputation for almost two decades as the go to traditional fast-fresh Hawaiian cuisine on the mainland. Whether you are a lifelong lover of Spam or are just curious about trying it, there is no better time to try it than on National Spam Musubi Day.

“Since the 1940s, Spam Musubi has been a staple in Hawaiian cuisine,” said Joshua Liang, Ono Hawaiian BBQ’s Chief Executive Officer . “Spam Musubi is one of our most popular items and we wanted to celebrate National Spam Musubi Day with a special 50 percent off deal, so come out and enjoy a taste of aloha.”

In honor of celebrating this tasty treat, Ono Hawaiian BBQ will be offering 50 percent off Spam Musubis with the code ONOSPAM on in-app orders or online orders only. This offer is valid only on August 8, 2022.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ started off 2022 strong with their 100th store opening, and will be celebrating their 20 year anniversary in October. Ono will continue to spread the aloha with plans to open locations in Indio, Yucaipa, and more later this year.