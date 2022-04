Ono Hawaiian BBQ Celebrates 100th Opening

Ono Hawaiian BBQ, the Hawaiian-inspired fast-casual restaurant, is celebrating its 100th store opening in Visalia, California. There will be an in-store luau for their customers to enjoy a taste of the Islands. “Ono'' means “delicious” in Hawaiian, and the restaurant has maintained its reputation for nearly two decades as the Hawaiian fast casual staple since being founded in 2002.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be opening our 100th Ono BBQ location and celebrating this milestone,” says Joshua Liang, Chief Executive Officer. “This achievement would not be possible without our loyal customers who’ve shown their love for our food and brand.”

In honor of celebrating this milestone, there will be Hawaiian dancers performing at the grand opening, showcasing and celebrating the authentic Hawaiian culture and spirit behind Ono Hawaiian BBQ. The party doesn’t stop there; there will also be additional deals and giveaways, including a buy one get one free offering at the Visalia location both in-store and online. Ono Hawaiian BBQ will also be giving away 100th Store Memorabilia pins and scratchers at all locations while supplies last.

Everyone's a winner for the 100th store celebration. Giveaway scratchers will be available at every Ono Hawaiian BBQ location with possible prizes of a free family meal, mini-meal, fountain drink, 10-12 people catering package, and more!

Starting off 2022 strong with their 100th store opening, Ono Hawaiian BBQ has plans to continue growing their locations throughout California and Arizona. Ono Hawaiian BBQ is exploring opening new restaurants in key markets where consumers are yearning for the fresh-off-the-grill barbecue that makes Ono Hawaiian BBQ the restaurant it is today.