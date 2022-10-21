Ono Hawaiian BBQ Celebrates 20 Years with Week of Giveaways

Ono Hawaiian BBQ is celebrating 20 years of serving Aloha with a week of giveaways, deals, and more. Brothers Joshua and Joe Liang started the restaurant chain fall of 2002 and have since opened 101 locations across Arizona and California, with around 10 locations launching per year. "Ono" means delicious in Hawaiian, and it is no surprise that the classic Hawaiian chain is celebrating with incredible deals on their fan favorites this October.



"For the past 20 years, Ono has become a neighborhood paradise that works hard to serve the flavors of Aloha," says Joshua Liang, Ono Hawaiian BBQ's Chief Executive Officer, "Ono is excited to share this milestone with all of our friends, partners and patrons and give back to the community who has shown Ono Hawaiian BBQ so much love."



Kicking off the celebration on Monday, October 17, customers can enjoy Hawaiian BBQ Chicken or Chicken Katsu Plates at the 2002 prices of $5.49. That's just one of the ways Ono Hawaiian BBQ is saying "thank you" for 20 years of support for their brand.



In addition, Ono will be hosting a 20-year luau at the flagship store in the Monterey Park Market Place, 4700 Market Place Drive. There will be performances by Hawaiian dancers and giveaways between 11am-2pm.



Ono Hawaiian BBQ's weeklong 20 Year Anniversary celebration at all locations is as follows:



Monday, October 17, 2022: $5.49 Hawaiian BBQ Chicken or Chicken Katsu Plates at the 2002 price with Code: ONOBBQ20.

Terms: Online registered users only. One day only for same day orders. Limit one redemption per registered user. Additional terms & conditions here.



Tuesday, October 18, 2022: 20% Off Online Orders with Code: MAHALO20.

Terms: Online registered users only. One day only for same day orders. Limit one redemption per registered user. Additional terms & conditions here.



Wednesday, October 19, 2022: Get $20 Off When You Spend $40 or More with Code: HAPPY20.

Terms: Online registered users only. One day only for same day orders. Limit one redemption per registered user. Additional terms & conditions here.



Thursday, October 20, 2022: First 200 People per Store Receive a Ono Memorabilia Tote with Purchase. Available in store only, while supplies last. Limit one per customer.



Friday, October 21, 2022: $0.20 2 Scoops of Mac Salad with Code: MAC20.

Terms: Online registered users only. One day only for same day orders. Limit one redemption per registered user. Additional terms & conditions here.



Saturday, Oct 22, 2022: First 50 customers per store receive an Ono 20-year exclusive pin with any purchase. Next 100 customers receive Ono Temporary Tattoos. Available in store only, while supplies last. Limit one per customer.



Sunday, Oct 23, 2022: First 100 customers per store receive an Ono 20-year T-Shirt with any purchase. Available in store only, while supplies last. Limit one per customer.



Plus, exciting daily giveaways on Ono Hawaiian BBQ's social media platforms.