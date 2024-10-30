Ono Hawaiian BBQ, a family-owned Hawaii-inspired fast casual restaurant chain, voyages into a new collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Moana 2” and the launch of an improved Ono Keiki Meal. This revamped kid’s meal includes a choice of made-to-order protein, a scoop of rice, steamed vegetables, a Tree Top 100% Apple Juice Box, and a Tree Top Triple Berry Apple Sauce Pouch. The meal is designed to offer a fresh, healthy, and well-balanced option that includes essential food groups.

The epic animated musical “Moana 2” reunites Moana (voice of Auli‘i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. In celebration of the film, which hits theaters on November 27, 2024, Ono Hawaiian BBQ invites families to dive into the flavors of the islands with the purchase of an Ono Keiki Meal. Each Ono Keiki meal comes with a limited-time reusable lunch bag featuring three collectible “Moana 2” designs and will be available at all Ono Hawaiian BBQ locations starting November 13.

Christine Jan, Ono Hawaiian BBQ’s Director of Marketing, shares, “We are incredibly excited to pair our new Keiki Meal with the release of ‘Moana 2.’” She continued, “Additionally, our partnership with Kids LiveWell demonstrates that we provide nutritious, freshly-prepared meal options that parents can feel good about.”

The Ono Keiki Meal has been certified by the Kids LiveWell Association, reinforcing it as a healthy menu option for both parents and children. These meals meet specific nutritional guidelines established by the health organization.

Sue Hensley, Senior Vice President of Member Engagement at the National Restaurant Association, congratulated Ono Hawaiian BBQ on becoming the newest participant in the Association’s Kids LiveWell program, stating, “Ono Hawaiian BBQ’s commitment to offering healthier meal options for families sets an inspiring example for our industry. Together, we are making a significant impact by expanding dining choices for families nationwide.”