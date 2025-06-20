Ono Hawaiian BBQ, a fast-casual restaurant known for its fresh, made-to-order Island-inspired dishes, announces the opening of its first Long Beach location. Located on Lakewood Blvd, the newly remodeled space introduces the brand’s island-style favorites to a new community, marking a new expansion into the Long Beach area.

To celebrate, Ono Hawaiian BBQ will host a grand opening event featuring Hawaiian dancers, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, $100 promo card raffles, and exclusive merch giveaways. Guests visiting the Long Beach restaurant can also enjoy an in-store, one-day-only Buy One, Get One Free offer—available all day.

The new location joins Ono Hawaiian BBQ’s growing network of over 115 restaurants across California and Arizona. The brand is beloved for its grilled-to-order proteins, house-made sauces, and commitment to quality ingredients. This latest opening reinforces Ono Hawaiian BBQ’s dedication to quality, flavor, and bringing a taste of the islands to communities across California and Arizona.

WHEN: Friday, June 27, 2025; 11am – 9:30pm

WHERE:

Ono Hawaiian BBQ – Long Beach

1946 Lakewood Blvd.

Long Beach, CA 90815