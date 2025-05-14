Ono Hawaiian BBQ, the family-owned Hawaii-inspired fast casual restaurant chain known for its plate lunches, is celebrating a new collaboration with Disney’s upcoming Lilo & Stitch movie with the launch of special Keiki and Ohana Meals, each served with limited-time collectible Stitch bags.

Starting May 14, guests who purchase an Ono Keiki Meal will receive one of three collectible Stitch lunch bags. The Ono Keiki Meal, crafted with the brand’s commitment to fresh, healthy options for children, includes a choice of made-to-order protein, a scoop of rice, steamed vegetables, a Tree Top 100% Apple Juice Box and a Tree Top Triple Berry Apple Sauce Pouch.

In addition, Ono Hawaiian BBQ’s reimagined Family Meal, the Ohana Meal, offers a convenient option for families. Serving up to four people, the Ohana Meal includes a choice of three proteins, fresh steamed vegetables, and rice. As part of this special promotion, each Ohana Meal will also include a special edition collectible Stitch bag

“We’re thrilled to bring another joyful and family-centered promotion to our guests,” said Christine Jan, Director of Marketing at Ono Hawaiian BBQ. “The values at the heart of the new Lilo & Stitch film—connection, community, and fun—align perfectly with our mission of spreading Aloha through good food and great service.”

To learn more about Ono Hawaiian BBQ’s collaboration with Disney for Lilo & Stitch, visit OnoHawaiianBBQ.com or follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for updates and exclusive offers.

Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved 2002 film debuts in theaters on May 23, 2025.