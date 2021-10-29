Ono Hawaiian BBQ Offering $5 Meal Deal on Halloween

Ono Hawaiian BBQ announced that they will be offering a $5 Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Aloha Plate to those dressed in costume on Halloween. It is a part of the organization’s efforts to celebrate the holiday with the community and offer an affordable and tasty meal for those looking to show off their costumes.

“We are all about engaging with the community and enjoying traditions together,” says Christine Jan, Marketing Director. “We can’t wait to see what fun costumes our customers will have and are excited to offer our own sort of Halloween treat for their Sunday.”

Using the freshest ingredients and prepared from scratch every day, Ono Hawaiian BBQ works to consistently bring a quality meal that highlights the rich culture and spirit of Hawaii. With over 95 locations across California and Arizona, there’s plenty of options to experience your own Aloha in Every Bite during this Halloween season.

The Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Aloha plate includes Ono’s signature BBQ chicken served on a bed of steamed rice along with a side of a fresh mixed salad with house dressing.