Ono Hawaiian BBQ is launching its 110th location on South Lake Avenue in Pasadena, adding to the area’s growing range of dining and shopping options.

To mark the occasion, Ono Hawaiian BBQ will host a Grand Opening Luau featuring a Hawaiian dance show, ribbon cutting, raffles, and merchandise giveaways. In addition, a Buy One, Get One free promotion will be available all day.

Customers visiting between 11am – 1pm can enter a raffle for a chance to win 1 of 50 $100 Ono Hawaiian BBQ gift cards.

For over 20 years, Ono Hawaiian BBQ has proudly served fresh, flavorful island-inspired cuisine to communities across California and Arizona. With a focus on fresh-off-the-grill dishes, they’ve built a legacy rooted in quality and the aloha spirit. With fan favorites such as Chicken Katsu, Hawaiian BBQ Chicken, and Kalbi Ribs, Ono Hawaiian BBQ remains committed to serving fresh, high-quality, made-to-order food. As they prepare to open over 15 new locations in the coming year, they look forward to bringing their unique Island-inspired flavors to a wider audience.