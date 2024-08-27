Ono Hawaiian BBQ is opening a new location at the Shops at Jurupa Valley, a new development offering a range of dining and shopping options.

To mark the occasion, Ono Hawaiian BBQ will host a Grand Opening Luau featuring a Hawaiian dance show, ribbon cutting, raffles, and merchandise giveaways. In addition, a Buy One, Get One free promotion will be available all day.

Customers visiting between 11am – 1pm can enter a raffle for a chance to win 1 of 50 $100 Ono Hawaiian BBQ gift cards.

This new location adds to Ono Hawaiian BBQ’s network of over 100 restaurants across California and Arizona. Known for its fresh, made-to-order Hawaiian-inspired cuisine, Ono Hawaiian BBQ takes pride in marinating its proteins in-house and grilling to order. This commitment drives their eagerness to share their flavors with the Jurupa Valley community.

WHEN: Friday, August 30, 2024; 11am – 9:30pm

WHERE: 8161 Mission Boulevard, Jurupa Valley, CA 92509 (located in The Shops at Jurupa Valley)