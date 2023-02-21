Ono Hawaiian BBQ's $6 Seafood Specials Return

Ono Hawaiian BBQ’s $6 dollar Seafood specials are making a comeback this season!

Ono Hawaiian BBQ, the leading fast casual restaurant known for its Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and other island specialties, is serving up delicious seafood specials for a limited time.

Stop by any location and grab the tasty Island White Fish Aloha Plate or the delicious Crispy Shrimp Aloha Plate accompanied by a side of white rice and salad–all at the unbeatable price of $6! Use code ONOSEA6 at checkout to redeem this special offer. This promo is available online, in-stores, or through in-app purchases.

No substitutions are allowed. This promotion only applies to Island White Fish “Pick One” Aloha Plate or Crispy Shrimp “Pick One” Aloha Plate. Limit one plate per transaction per customer per day. Cannot be combined with other offers. Not available thru third-party apps. Terms and Conditions apply.

WHEN: February 22–April 6, 2023

WHERE: All Ono Hawaiian BBQ locations while supplies last.