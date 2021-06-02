Operation: Falafel Opens in New York City

Operation: Falafel, the award-winning Middle Eastern street food restaurant, is about to debut in New York City. Established in Dubai, the concept is built on a mission to proudly share the original taste and tradition of real Middle Eastern street food using only the freshest ingredients with the entire world. As of June 2, New Yorkers will be able to get a taste of realness when Operation: Falafel opens its doors at 232 7th Avenue (23 Street).

Awarded for ‘Best Casual Dining Experience and Leading Purveyors of Street Food Cuisine’ as well as ‘Best Shawarma’ in Dubai, Operation: Falafel serves fresh food that isn’t just cooked and plated but is hand-crafted by masters of Middle Eastern cuisine. Pita bread is baked every three hours and served fresh; crunchy falafels are fried to order; hummus is made throughout the day, true to its original methods. The culinary team re-engineers classic recipes to retain their integrity but play to the tastes of today’s dining public. The all-day menu is packed with flavors and has variety for all tastes. On offer are items such as Falafel, Kofta Meatball, Veggie, and Chicken or Beef Shawarma Pitas, a choice of Bowls including Vegan Moussaka, and an O:F Special Bowl with hummus, tomato, eggplant, bulgur, pickled turnip, tahini and mixed greens. Operation: Falafel also serves the smoothest hummus, in a variety of flavors and has a wide offering for vegetarians with Fattoush, Beetroot and Feta Salad, and Quinoa Tabouleh.

Since 2014, Operation: Falafel has grown its mission as a trailblazer throughout the Middle East. As an ambitious pioneer of its cuisine, it is one of the only concepts of its kind to successfully multiply and expand globally- with the first stop outside the Middle East being New York City. “We are embarking upon a huge journey and will open at least 10 units in the city of New York within the next two years and intend to sign a further 350 units throughout the USA over the next seven years. With their diversity and love of bold flavors from around the world, New York is the perfect city for Operation: Falafel to flourish,” says Manhal Naser, CEO and Co-Founder.

The edgy and industrial interior is designed to inspire community and full immersion into the culture of the food. Operation: Falafel caters for take-away, delivery and dine in experiences, seating up to 57 guests in store. Energetic graphics are graffitied on the walls showing the original story of Operation: Falafel and communicates the significance of the New York milestone in its global mission. As Manhal Naser says, “It’s a place where real food meets real people, no pretentious ingredients, no complex cooking methods, only simple Middle Eastern food served with a side of street credibility.”

Next stops on the mission are Paris in June and London in August later this year.