Operator AWJ Investments Plots Expansion of Operation: Falafel

AWJ Investments earlier announced the successful opening of Operation: Falafel’s first international location in New York. Located at 232, 7th Avenue Chelsea, Manhattan, the beloved UAE homegrown holding group currently runs 12 unique culinary concepts across 39 outlets.

As the first location in AWJ Investments international portfolio, the new restaurant has seen huge success within its first month, with sales exceeding targets by 40% within the first week.

The success of the opening has proved encouraging for AWJ Investments, with the company now accelerating its plans to open more outlets across the Big Apple, including 10 stores in the Downtown area of Manhattan and signing a further 350 units throughout the USA by 2023, with California also being a focus. Operation: Falafel will also continue its growth mission by opening France and UK in the coming months.

Manhal Naser, Group CEO and Co-Founder of AWJ Investments, says: “With the UAE celebrating 50 years of prosperity, development, and inclusivity we wanted to pay homage to our home and continue to break moulds as a proud UAE homegrown pioneer moving into the western market.

“Our goal following the onset of the pandemic was to continue with our global expansion, which we have successfully completed with the opening of our New York location. We are thrilled to still be in a position to share real Middle Eastern street food with the world, taking a monumental step into western markets. We’ve seen an increase in interest in franchise opportunities, proving the success of the dine in and delivery concept in the market.”

“Customer feedback has been exceptional, in terms of flavour, the quality and freshness of our dishes as well as value for money. By remaining authentic to our brand roots, we are able to achieve a perfect balance that provides customers a healthy, delicious, affordable and on-trend dining experience in an effective operational model. We’re looking forward to welcoming more customers into our new location.”