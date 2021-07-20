Operators Look to Computer Vision and AI for Valuable Insights

Restaurants are known to have the slimmest of margins and now with severe labor shortages plaguing the industry, leading quick-service restaurants are looking for new ways to streamline processes and improve productivity. As well, with digital transformation in full swing across most restaurant chains, the need for artificial intelligence and automation is critical for scaling new processes and increasing operational efficiencies.

Leading restaurant brands are looking to computer vision and AI to provide real-time data and insights on their physical spaces to measure, analyze and act upon key data points that are used to optimize production processes and labor efficiencies.

Restaurants are looking for accurate and reliable data collected in real-time with a 360-degree view of food preparation and production processes. Computer vision is an ideal solution for digitizing the on-location operation. Easy-to-deploy and scalable, edged-based smart devices; iPhones and iPads, and an app is all that is needed to deploy visual intelligence.

Once the devices are in place, automated AI models are used for collecting accurate and reliable data from the location, all without any human intervention. Data is processed in real-time, and results are used to compare across different tests and experiments while allowing for rapid ideation, all without the need for significant human resources. Here are just some of the examples of leading companies using computer vision to accelerate innovation:

One leading hamburger chain is innovating faster and more efficiently by automating data collection and obtaining deeper insights from their innovation tests with visual intelligence. They improved throughput and increased server efficiencies within the new product and service processes being tested in the innovation lab.

To ensure no waste in spend and with limited labor resources, a regional chain of fast-casual salad restaurants looked to computer vision and artificial intelligence solutions to bring the insights and due diligence needed for a successful re-opening plan.

Other large QSRs and leading brands are tapping into computer vision and AI and you can read all about them on the Nomad Go blog.

Having a flexible system that adapts to different tests, accommodates different formats, layouts, and experiments are critical. Because computer vision can be easily deployed beyond the lab for field testing in real store environments and does not require major retrofit of existing stores, it is a key solution for accelerating innovation.

Nomad Go is the leading visual intelligence provider for foodservice organizations. Traditional computer vision systems are costly and time-intensive to deploy and so Nomad Go has developed a solution that deploys quickly and cost-effectively, allowing restaurants of any size or scale to get real-time insights about their spaces, out of the box, instantly.

Nomad Go unlocks actionable data such as people counting, speed of service, and other production processes. The innovative Edge Computer AI Vision™ technology generates anonymized real-time data streams about physical spaces for analytics, alerts, and real-time management of production processes, employee productivity, and customer experiences.