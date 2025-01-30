What’s the first thing you want to do when your nails are wet? Literally everything. The texts can’t wait. The snacks are calling. And suddenly… smudges.

Enter OPI RapiDry Quick-Dry Nail Polish, the brand’s latest nail polish innovation that delivers one coat of color for a flawless manicure in 60 seconds.* Kiss smudge-stration goodbye! No more waiting hours before snacking thanks to the combo of built-in Drip Dry Drops and speedy solvents, along with an innovative Rush Brush featuring 200 extra bristles and a wide fanning brush for faster product pickup, spreading and drying.

To put RapiDry Quick-Dry Nail Polish to the ultimate smudge test, OPI is teaming up with Wingstop to introduce the Snack in :60 Challenge, inviting fans to reach for their cooked-to-order, craveable Wingstop favorites just 60 seconds* after they finish painting their nails and stay smudge free.

“After seeing countless videos on social media of fans expressing their smudge-stration, we knew we needed to answer their demands and deliver an innovation that clapped back at smudges,” said Lori Pantel, CMO North America for Wella. “RapiDry Quick-Dry Nail Polish does just that, and our collaboration with the iconic Gen-Z favorite Wingstop during Big Game season invites fans to indulge in their favorite game day snack just seconds after painting their nails.”

“Our fans love to express themselves – from the flavors they choose to be sauced-and-tossed on our wings, down to their nail color,” said Wingstop’s Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Christenson. “With the Snack in :60 Challenge with OPI, we are satisfying the cravings of our young fans, solving for the cultural truth that no one wants to wait long for their nails to dry or to dig into their Wingstop.”

Content creator & internet personality Ashtin Earle will kick off the Snack in :60 Challenge tomorrow on TikTok – and fans will have a chance to join her and take on the challenge at home with the exclusive OPI RapiDry x Wingstop Snack in :60 Kit, which includes two shades of OPI RapiDry Quick-Dry Nail Polish, a 60-second timer and a Wingstop gift card to grab their favorite flavors and iconic ranch.

The Snack in :60 Kits will be available for fans to claim on Snackin60.com just in time for the Big Game and New York Fashion Week, beginning Friday, January 31 at 12 p.m. ET through Wednesday, February 5 at 9 p.m. ET. Only a limited number of kits will be available, so act fast before they run out. See full offer rules here .

“I’m always rushing out the door, so when I heard OPI was launching a product that could give me smudge-proof nails in 60 seconds, I knew I had to try it out,” said Ashtin Earle. “I love OPI nail polish and Wingstop, and I can’t wait to see how everyone on TikTok takes on the challenge with their Snack in :60 Kits!”

RapiDry Quick-Dry Nail Polish shades will be available in highly-pigmented, rich formulas for even application without streaking beginning January 1, 2025. RapiDry includes a fresh breadth of exclusive color co-created with and for Gen-Z. The palette includes brights, neutrals, and classic shades in shimmer, glitter, pearl, metallic, and crème finishes. Playful, colorful hues allow for unique expression (Within Peach, Haul Sass); while shimmer effects and candy-colored pastels are inspired by the virtual world (Stop, Drop n’Whoa, Flash n’ Flirty). Grounding the collection are shades of blue, green, brown, and black (To Dry For, Hi, Speed!) that evoke nature. The collection’s punny names are themed around the formula’s speedy dry time.

RapiDry Quick-Dry Nail Polish 9ml bottles will retail for $9.99 USD each on OPI.com, ULTA, ulta.com, Target, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Amazon Beauty via Amazon.com. OPI is guaranteed only when purchased through authorized professional beauty outlets and prestige stores, not from a drugstore, supermarket, mass outlet or other unauthorized sources.

*When used as a one coat system.

