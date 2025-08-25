Frontline employees interrupt managers dozens of times per shift with training questions they can’t remember — but a new AI solution from Opus Training, the training operations platform trusted by hundreds of multi-unit brands, aims to change that.

With Ask Opus, frontline employees and managers can quickly ask questions — just like they would Chat GPT — get on-the-go answers to training and operational questions sourced from their company’s own materials.

In doing so, Ask Opus addresses a critical gap in frontline training: Employees can’t retain every detail from comprehensive training programs and research shows many hourly employees have less than an hour per month on average to dedicate to ongoing training. That, in turn, can lead to interruptions, employees wasting time finding the answer and inconsistent operations.



“No employee should be expected to memorize every procedure from day one,” said Rachael Nemeth, CEO and Co-Founder of Opus Training. “Ask Opus removes that impossible pressure and lets managers focus on coaching the skills that really matter. That’s how we unlock potential across every level of an organization.”



Ask Opus also stands out compared to other generic AI tools because it is built directly from companies’ training materials and adheres to companies’ access rules. This ensures that employees get accurate, business-specific information — and only get answers that are appropriate for their role and that they’re authorized to know.

Employees can use Ask Opus directly from their phone, turning every question into a mini training exercise.

Measurable Return on Investment

Early adopters of Ask Opus have seen strong operational improvements, with an average response time of just nine seconds for queries. Managers have been among the fastest adapters at pilot locations, which can mean an even higher return on investment for customers.

For large brands, saving even 5 min of manager time a day can add up. Based on pilot data from one large fast-casual restaurant chain, Ask Opus is estimated to save $16,000 in time savings alone from manager usage.



“Ask Opus enhances the already fantastic Opus platform by putting the search for knowledge and answers in the hands of our team,” said Chad Hohensee, VP of People at Original ChopShop. “By forming a quick connection to the things that help them execute, it makes our teams smarter and our operations better.”

Building the On-the-Job Training Experience

Ask Opus is the latest product feature from Opus and builds on other recent new features, including a Guest Feedback Integration, which automatically converts customer feedback into targeted training recommendations and Task Management, which connects training to tasks in one mobile first platform. Together they support Opus’ work to ensure existing training investments are more effective and create a measurable ROI for businesses.



Ask Opus is available now as part of Opus Training’s comprehensive platform.