Opus, the training operations platform trusted by hundreds of leading multi-unit brands, today announced the launch of Task List, its task management solution that connects training with daily workflows.

The Gold Standard for Consistent Operations

Task List brings the proven operational effectiveness of checklists into a digital format that meets the expectations of today’s workforce. While paper checklists have delivered accountability for decades, today’s workforce expect technology that works the way they do—mobile, easy to use, and integrated.

“The best restaurant brands are obsessed with systems. Opus Task Management finally brings training and operations together as one unit, giving our teams the accountability and knowledge they need in the same place,” says Gregg Majewski, CEO of Craveworthy Brands and former Jimmy John’s executive.

Closing the Accountability Gap in Operations

Multi-unit operators face twin challenges: hourly workers start shifts without proper resources to do their jobs correctly, while field leadership lacks visibility across stores. This makes it difficult to hold managers accountable for critical operational tasks affecting health safety, throughput, and guest experience.

“Operators know that paper checklists are costly and difficult to update, while digital alternatives lack usability,” says Rachael Nemeth, CEO and Co-founder of Opus. “We evolved the checklist to simplify operations by consolidating training, tasks, and knowledge in one system. This unified approach makes life easier for everyone—from hourly workers to field leaders and lean corporate teams—all with the same accessibility-first mindset that defines our training platform.”

Nemeth, who founded Opus after seeing firsthand how difficult it was for frontline restaurant workers to access the information they needed, has focused the company on creating tools that work for restaurants and hospitality businesses.

This connection builds consistency across locations while providing the accountability that’s been missing from traditional approaches.

One Platform with a Practical Approach

Businesses typically use different systems for training, tasks, and reference materials. This means more passwords to remember, higher costs, and information scattered across multiple places.

Opus task management solution includes features designed to simplify operations for everyone:

Mobile-First Design : Available on mobile phones and tablets, making it accessible anywhere

: Available on mobile phones and tablets, making it accessible anywhere Multilingual Support : Task Lists are automatically translated into 100+ languages, supporting diverse restaurant teams

: Task Lists are automatically translated into 100+ languages, supporting diverse restaurant teams Real-Time Visibility : Regional and store managers can immediately see task completion status across all locations, with alerts as needed

: Regional and store managers can immediately see task completion status across all locations, with alerts as needed Clear Accountability : Individual sign-offs, timestamped completion records, and photo verification options prevent shortcuts and ensure tasks are done correctly

: Individual sign-offs, timestamped completion records, and photo verification options prevent shortcuts and ensure tasks are done correctly Unified System: One platform for learning, doing, and referencing—reducing complexity and administrative overhead

“Opus has allowed our training and operations to operate as one unit instead of being two different databases,” says Gregg Majewski, CEO of Craveworthy Brands. “Instead of having separate task management and training software that never talked to each other, now everything lives in one system, which allows us to do a lot more and operate our restaurants better.”

Practical Benefits for Restaurant Operations

Early customers report concrete improvements in task completion rates and operational consistency. Restaurant operators using Task List are seeing:

Better consistency across locations with higher task completion rates

Cost savings from eliminated printing and reduced administrative time

Simplified technology stack with fewer systems to manage and maintain

