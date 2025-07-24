Opus Training, the training operations platform trusted by hundreds of leading multi-unit brands, today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind solution that automatically converts customer feedback into targeted training recommendations.

Opus’ Guest Feedback Integration launches with Ovation, a leading restaurant feedback platform. It allows businesses to bring data that can often be siloed and seamlessly incorporate repeated customer feedback into training programs to improve performance.

“Integrating our guest feedback into Opus doesn’t just fix our operational issues faster — it shows our franchise operators how our technology stack works together to make their stores better,” said Josh Halpern, Chief Business Officer of Craveworthy Brands, which operates more than 200 locations across the U.S. including brands like Big Chicken and Dirty Dough.



“That mindset shift is gold for any franchise system.”

Understanding and acting on customer feedback is critical for business performance, but valuable insights get lost across locations due to poor integrations and delayed processing. Now businesses working with Opus can turn customer and guest feedback into three types of training actions: refreshing training for specific stores or teams based on recurring issues, updating outdated materials flagged by real-time feedback, and creating new training modules to address emerging gaps in current programs.

The product also improves business’ ability to be proactive, efficient and targeted in ongoing training efforts. Research shows many hourly employees have less than an hour per month, on average, to dedicate to ongoing on-the-job training. This shift also allows businesses and their teams to maximize ongoing training given day-to-day practicalities.

“Most training programs stop at onboarding, but your guests never stop giving you feedback,” said

Rachael Nemeth, CEO and Co-founder of Opus.



“This integration finally lets businesses listen to that critical voice and act on it quickly. Ultimately that’s empowering to employees, too — they can use real guest insights to build teams that consistently deliver better experiences, while corporate L&D teams can address issues at scale across locations.”

Measurable Impact on Guest Experience

Early results demonstrate significant operational improvements, with businesses that have run the solution in beta seeing up to 60% reduction in their top guest issue within 30 days of implementation.



The integration builds on business’ existing training investments more effectively while creating a measurable ROI from existing guest feedback programs. Tattle and Ovation are widely used in multi-unit restaurants and offer clear data on topics like service and food quality that can now be addressed quickly through training.

“We’ve built a platform that lets businesses adjust their training to real-time needs,” Nemeth added. “ Now they can do it the moment they hear from guests.”

This is the latest iteration of Opus’ platform, which will include more features in the coming months that continue to allow multi-location businesses to deploy ongoing training and ultimately business’ performance.



Opus is the only training platform that can respond to real-time signals from businesses and turn them into effective, targeted ongoing training for franchises and multi-location models. To learn more, and hear more about other upcoming products visit Opus Guest Feedback Integration.

‍