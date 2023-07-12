Orange Leaf Announces Three New Toppings for Customers to Enjoy

At Orange Leaf, guests can beat the heat and treat the whole family to a delicious outing with three new, delectable toppings—sure to add a burst of fun and flavor to the long summer days.

In July, the arrival of Shark Gummies are making a splash at Orange Leaf stores nationwide. These adorable shark-shaped gummy candies are bursting with fruity flavors and are the perfect way to dive into the Shark Week frenzy. From July 17-23, Orange Leaf is sweetening the deal for avid shark lovers with $2 off froyo cups for any guests wearing their favorite shark gear in-store at participating locations.

As August rolls around, guests can indulge in a tantalizing blend of sweet and sour with Orange Leaf's Sour Gummy Worms. These colorful and wiggly gummy worms are a nostalgic tribute to the dog days of summers past, filled with sweet treats and treasured camp memories, where dirt pies were a joy.

The fun keeps going in September, with the debut of Orange Leaf's Birthday Cupcake Bites, which will add a touch of festivity to frozen yogurt creations. These bite-sized pieces of cakey goodness, packed with sprinkles, create a visual delight that will make any cup of frozen yogurt feel like a party. Whether scattered artfully on top or stacked into a mini cupcake tower – these bites have the power to transform any frozen yogurt cup into a sweet celebration.

“We're thrilled to introduce these exciting summer toppings at Orange Leaf and create lasting memories for families everywhere,” says BRIX Holdings Chief Experience Officer Roberto DeAngelis. “Each month brings a new and delicious addition that embodies the essence of the season. And be on the lookout for exclusive deals, discounts and even more toppings throughout the year.”

Orange Leaf extends an invitation to all guests to show off their summer-centric creations featuring the delicious gummy sharks, gummy worms and birthday cake bites on their favorite social media channels.