Orange Leaf, the popular self-serve frozen yogurt chain and BRIX Holdings franchise brand, announced today that it has selected PASMO to equip new store locations with its soft serve machines. This strategic move comes after extensive testing and evaluation at the company’s corporate office.

Previously, Orange Leaf locations were equipped with soft serve machines (not from PASMO) with expensive glycol systems for cooling. In an effort to reduce the cost of entry for new franchisees, the company started researching alternate options that did not require the costly cooling system and ultimately found PASMO. After thorough testing, Orange Leaf has chosen PASMO machines for several compelling reasons:

Enhanced Service Coverage: PASMO is offering better service coverage with providers available in more states, ensuring prompt and reliable maintenance and reduced downtime.

User-Friendly Design: The PASMO machines impressed the team with their ease of use and intuitive machine interface. The self-stirring hopper agitator and easy cleaning process should also save labor and training time.

Performance and Cost Efficiency: PASMO machines are more affordable without compromising on product quality, helping Orange Leaf reduce the costs of building out new locations.

PASMO machines will be utilized at three upcoming store openings in Texas:

Azle: 28 Boyd Rd, opening in the fall, operated by Air Force veteran Mike Higby.

San Antonio Area: 646 W FM 78 Suite 145, Cibolo, opening mid-summer.

Rio Grande Valley: 1511 East Nolana Loop, Suite #110, Pharr, opening late summer.

“To evaluate the PASMO machine, we tested it at our corporate office. We were impressed by the ease of use of the PASMO machine. We filled it and emptied it five times in one week,” said Kimberly Otte, Vice President of Franchise Success. “The ease of use, performance, cost, and service coverage made the decision an easy one. As we grow, those factors will play an important role for our franchisees.”

“Being selected by Orange Leaf is a tremendous opportunity for us. We look forward to growing along with Orange Leaf and supporting its franchisees by providing reliable, high performance soft serve machines that are easy to use and maintain,” said Joel Cinnamon, Chief Operating Officer of PASMO America. “We’re also proud to offer extensive service coverage which enables us to respond quickly should any issues arise.”

Additionally, Orange Leaf is considering participating in PASMO’s buyback program, which provides credit for old soft serve machines. The newest Orange Leaf store, which opened in June in Omaha, Nebraska, is already utilizing PASMO machines. Once more field data is available from the new stores, existing Orange Leaf franchisees can replace their older machines with PASMO machines.