Orange Leaf Debuts Popcorn Froyo Flavor

Orange Leaf - the self-serve frozen yogurt and treat shop with over 50+ locations nationwide - is bringing flavors of the cinema right to your taste buds with the debut of its newest flavor, Popcorn Froyo, available for a limited time through September!

This flavor announcement comes just in time for National Cinema Day on Sunday, September 3rd! Orange Leaf is celebrating the day by offering $2 OFF all froyo bowls with unlimited toppings.