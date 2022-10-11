Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt Encourages Customization with New Campaign

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt is known for its wide array of flavorful ingredients and the one-of-a-kind originals guests create with them. With freedom abundant and options endless, it begs the question … #HowDoYOUOrangeLeaf?

Orange Leaf’s new campaign is inspired by the many ways froyo lovers re-imagine their favorite dessert on every visit. Without even realizing it, the layering of different flavors and toppings reveals each guest’s unique masterpiece, offering a means of self-expression unlike any other. And now, Orange Leaf is encouraging guests to showcase their creativity, starting with the rollout of new clear cups at participating test locations.

Orange Leaf’s motto is “Flavor Freedom” – the independence from average, everyday options. The brand is furthering this promise with enhancements in guest experiences, starting with putting creativity at the forefront. With its new clear cups, Orange Leaf is giving guests of all ages permission to play with their food and immerse themselves in the endless froyo possibilities to create their own delectable masterpieces.

“We’re continuing to make life sweeter by innovating our operations to create memorable guest experiences,” says Orange Leaf Chief Marketing Officer David Ellis. “At Orange Leaf, we’re endlessly amazed by the works of art our guests come up with, and we can’t wait to see how they show them off in this new way.”

Orange Leaf’s wide selection of over 80 flavors and multiple topping choices offers endless combination options on your favorite froyo, shake, smoothie or frozen treat. Each froyo flavor recipe is uniquely Orange Leaf’s and you can’t get it anywhere else!