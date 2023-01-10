Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt to Launch Limited-Edition Toppings in 2023

Who doesn't love a little mystery? In 2023, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt is serving surprises all year long with new toppings and tastes.

Throughout January, Orange Leaf is adding chocolate caramel turtles to its legendary lineup of froyo toppings. This fun, delicious topping is the perfect way to mix up your family's favorite treat and have some delicious fun together.

But the party doesn't stop there – Orange Leaf is dedicated to keeping things exciting and keeping guests guessing all year long with new toppings featured every month. From conversation hearts and strawberries to colorful gummy butterflies, there's always something new and tasty to discover at Orange Leaf.

“Orange Leaf is excited to invite families to come in and play with their food,” says BRIX Holdings CMO David Ellis. “With the start of the new year, we want to keep things fresh and exciting with new toppings that encourage creativity and fun. Make sure to come by to sleuth and experience #HowDoYouOrangeLeaf this year!”

Orange Leaf’s wide selection of over 80 flavors and multiple topping choices makes for endless combination options on your favorite froyo, shake, smoothie or frozen treat. Each froyo flavor recipe is uniquely Orange Leaf’s and you can’t get it anywhere else! Guests can be on the lookout for deals and discounts all year round and can receive free treats with Orange Leaf email club program.