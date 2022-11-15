Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt Launches Campaign to Celebrate National Gingerbread Cookie Day

After a series of unfortunate events, the gingerbread men were broken by the mischievous cinnamon gummy bears. The last gingerbread man, Snappy, sought refuge at Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt. Now, he needs your help.

Beginning on National Gingerbread Cookie Day, Nov. 21 and through Dec. 25, Orange Leaf is inviting guests to visit their local store in hopes of finding Snappy, as he hides from the evilly delicious cinnamon gummy bears. If guests are able to find him and bring him safely to the front counter, they will be rewarded with a Buy One Get One treat.

“We’re excited to create a new family holiday tradition with our ‘Find Snappy’ event,” says BRIX Holdings Chief Marketing Officer David Ellis. “We know everyone loves gingerbread men this time of year. Now, they can come in and save the last one to get revenge on the cinnamon gummy bears. Everyone needs to come by and find Snappy soon!”

Guests can #FindSnappy at select locations from Nov. 21 to Christmas Day and earn their free 8 oz. froyo cup inclusive of toppings with an additional 8 oz froyo cup purchase. While Snappy will be hiding all season long, make sure to stop by for even more merry holidays on National Cookie Day on Dec. 4, National Gingerbread Decorating Day on Dec. 12 and National Ugly Sweater Day on Dec. 16.

Each treat can be elevated with new limited-time holiday toppings, including the fabled gummy bears and gingerbread pieces that are available while supplies last. Get creative with the brand’s #HowDoYouOrangeLeaf campaign and make the perfect frozen yogurt with fresh, festive toppings and flavors.

The wide selection of over 80 flavors and multiple topping choices at Orange Leaf make for endless combinations on your favorite froyo, shake, smoothie or frozen treat. Each froyo flavor recipe is uniquely Orange Leaf, meaning you can’t get it anywhere else!