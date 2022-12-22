Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt Launches Gift Card Bonus Deal

No need to shuffle through gift guides to find the perfect presents this season. Orange Leaf is here to spread joy and cheer by giving fans the best offering of the year.

Now through Dec. 31, guests can treat themselves to a $5 bonus card for every $25 e-gift card purchased online only. Stuff every stocking and be the best Secret Santa this year, all made simple with this fantastic deal from Orange Leaf.

“We wanted to make holiday shopping a breeze this year by allowing families to earn while they shop,” says BRIX Holdings Chief Marketing Officer David Ellis. “We encourage all our fans to stock up on this deal. After all, what better gift than festive, fun and flavorful yogurt?”

The $5 bonus card will be valid to use from Jan. 1 through Feb. 27. Each treat can be elevated with new limited-time holiday toppings, including festive cinnamon gummy bears and gingerbread pieces that are available while supplies last. Get creative with the brand’s #HowDoYouOrangeLeaf campaign and make the perfect frozen yogurt with fresh, joyful toppings and flavors.

The wide selection of over 80 flavors and multiple topping choices at Orange Leaf make for endless combinations on your favorite froyo, shake, smoothie or frozen treat. Each froyo flavor recipe is uniquely Orange Leaf, meaning you can’t get it anywhere else!