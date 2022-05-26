Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt Launches Watermelon Twist Smoothie and Sorbet

The patio season has officially started at Orange Leaf, offering more than 80 different sweet flavors and over 50 customizable toppings. And now through August 21, Orange Leaf is celebrating summer with a Watermelon Festival. Customers can kick back, relax, and treat themselves with a mouthwatering limited time Watermelon Twist Smoothie or Watermelon Sorbet.

“Nothing says summer like watermelon, and there’s no better way to kick off the season than with a cold, sweet treat,” says David Ellis, Chief Marketing Officer of Orange Leaf. “With our new watermelon flavors, we hope to make life a little sweeter for our customers.”

The menu at Orange Leaf features a variety of treats including frozen yogurt, smoothies, shakes, cakes, and more. With over 1,000 different ways to create your own masterpiece, and new seasonal flavors being introduced, Orange Leaf wants customers to express their creativity with the new How Do You Orange Leaf campaign and indulge in all the brand has to offer.

To launch the unofficial start of summer, loyalty customers can enjoy a $1 off smoothie discount for Memorial Day to experience the new refreshing watermelon flavors or customize their favorite frozen treats. Orange Leaf is available in-store or online at participating locations.