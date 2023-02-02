Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt to offer $6 Fill-A-Cup Discount

No matter what your preference for flavors, toppings and treats, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt has endless combinations to celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day exactly how you like it.

On Monday, Feb. 6, the family-friendly froyo destination will honor its favorite day of the year with a $6 Fill-A-Cup discount. In addition to its celebratory deal, Orange Leaf will be giving back to its local community by donating hundreds of plush orange unicorns to patients at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. And, to show its appreciation for the amazing staff of Cook Children’s, Orange Leaf will donate catering boxes of froyo and toppings to the team.

“On this delightful holiday, you're basically required to go overboard and play with your frozen yogurt concoction,” says BRIX Holdings President Sherif Mityas. “It's nearly impossible to turn down the toppings bar full of cookie dough pieces, chocolate chips, gummy worms, and flavorful boba, so we can’t wait to celebrate our favorite day with our fans!”

On National Frozen Yogurt Day, Orange Leaf wants guests to show off their creations on social media with #HowDoYouOrangeLeaf. Plus, guests can try Orange Leaf’s featured February topping Conversation Hearts at participating locations.

Orange Leaf’s wide selection of over 80 flavors and multiple topping choices makes for endless combination options on your favorite froyo, shake, smoothie or frozen treat. Each froyo flavor recipe is unique to Orange Leaf and you can’t get it anywhere else. Guests can be on the lookout for deals and discounts all year round and can receive free treats with the Orange Leaf email club program.