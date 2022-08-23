Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt Rolls Out Fall-Inspired Flavors

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt is saying hello to the holidays with a rollout of new fall-inspired flavors that are sure to quench your holiday cravings.

Orange Leaf is spicing things up with new takes on the flavors of fall with its sweet yet delicately spicy take on gingerbread and holiday-style toppings. Like all good things, these flavors won’t be around long. Pick up your favorite fall-themed treat from Aug. 22 through Christmas Day.

With a tasty blend of traditional, classic flavors that’ll give you that warm fuzzy feeling, Orange Leaf’s new selections include a Gingerbread Shake and Gingerbread Froyo, topped with yummy cinnamon gummy bears and ginger snap cookies. The new treats make Orange Leaf the perfect place to feel the holiday cheer and indulge in the festive fall flavors.

“Orange Leaf is excited to celebrate the holiday spirit early with our new festive froyo,” says Orange Leaf Chief Marketing Officer David Ellis. “With the change of seasons, we want our guests to have treats that are new and exciting, yet traditional and tasty. We can’t wait for everyone to try our gingerbread flavors and have a happy holiday with us.”

Orange Leaf’s wide selection of over 80 flavors and multiple topping choices makes for endless combination options on your favorite froyo, shake, smoothie or frozen treat. Each froyo flavor recipe is uniquely Orange Leaf’s and you can’t get it anywhere else! Guests can also earn points and free treats with the Orange Leaf Rewards loyalty program.