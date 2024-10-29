Orange Leaf, a quick-service frozen yogurt brand, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest co-branded Humble Donuts location in Pharr, Texas. The event will take place at 1511 E Nolana Loop, Suite 110 on Saturday, November 16 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. In celebration of the new opening, the event will feature activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The Orange Leaf grand opening event will include unbeatable offers for the guests like:

Free Orange Leaf frozen yogurt for a year for the first 30 guests in line at the opening (smallest cup size available in-store)

$100 gift card for one random lucky winner, selected from a bowl of names to win

One $25 Orange Leaf gift card each for five winners via a social media giveaway. Open from October 25 until November 15. Winners will be notified the week of November 17-23.

Rules to enter include:

Follow the Orange Leaf Pharr Facebook page

Like, comment and share the giveaway post

Use #NewOrangeLeafPharr when sharing

Plus, Buy One Get One 50% off frozen yogurt (in-store only, available all day)

Orange Leaf Pharr is owned and operated by Kenyan-immigrant Debbie Moturi. She moved to the United States nearly 30 years ago and has worked as a registered nurse for 25 years. Her passion for helping others, building community and making new relationships, inspired her career expansion to teaching as a professor at a local university and eventually, business ownership. In addition to the new Orange Leaf, Moturi operates an assisted living business with her husband. After more than two decades caring for patients in need, Moturi and her family decided to channel their love for people and customer service into an additional business designed to provide fun, creativity, and flavorful frozen yogurt and treats to the community.

“I fell in love with Orange Leaf and Humble Donuts while I was working as a travel nurse around the country. It was one of my favorites to indulge in and I knew I had to share it with my local community. With this new store we’ve created an experience that caters to all ages with menu options for everyone to enjoy,” said Moturi. “After more than 20 years working in healthcare, I’ve learned the importance of empathy and creating a space for joy and light to exist. My hope is that with the help of my team, our new Orange Leaf location will be a place for all to have a positive and welcoming experience.”

The new Pharr location will provide locals in the Valley with a fun and familiar space to enjoy Orange Leaf’s creamy frozen treats and make memories with friends and family. Guests can expect a quick-service, self-serve experience or take cups to-go, of more than 20 delicious frozen yogurt flavors and over 30 toppings. Guests can also enjoy superfood bowls, smoothies, shakes, customizable signature froyo cakes as well as made-to-order mini donuts.

“The new co-branded Orange Leaf and Humble Donuts location will be a welcome addition to the Pharr community. The new store opening will provide guests in the growing city a space to connect with the community and enjoy a variety of treats together,” said Sherif Mityas, CEO of BRIX Holdings. “Debbie and her team will do amazing things with the new location to make it a neighborhood staple and go-to destination for all to enjoy.”

The opening of the new Orange Leaf brings the brand to a total of 24 stores in Texas with over 60 locations across the nation and growing. The brand plans to open one more location by the end of the year in North Texas near Azle.