Orange Leaf announced the grand opening of the brand’s newest location in Cibolo, Texas near San Antonio. The new restaurant opening will bring Orange Leaf’s presence across Texas to 23 stores while expanding the brand’s growing national footprint to more than 60 locations.

The Orange Leaf grand opening event will feature unbeatable offers for the guests. Including a buy one, get one 50% off special all day and free frozen yogurt for a year to the first 30 guests in line.

The new Cibolo location will provide Texans with a fun and familiar space to enjoy frozen treats and beat the heat. Guests can expect a quick-service, self-serve experience with delicious and sweet frozen yogurt and treats, superfood bowls, smoothies, shakes, customizable signature froyo cakes and more.