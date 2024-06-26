Orange Leaf, a frozen yogurt pioneer and iconic family-friendly brand specializing in frozen yogurt, smoothies and power bowls, announces the grand opening of its newest Omaha, Neb. store located inside the Holiday Inn at 1420 Cuming St.

The Orange Leaf in Omaha is owned by business partners Kirt Trivedi and Dr. Deepak Gangahr. Together they own Anant with Trivedi serving as the president and Dr. Gangahar as the chairman. The company specializes in real estate development, operations management, and construction. They manage more than 14 properties within the hotel, apartment and restaurant industry. Trivedi has decades of development and operations management experience and an eye for attractive opportunities to expand his business offerings. The Orange Leaf investment was a strategic development to offer a familiar, delicious, and family-friendly treat for guests at his hotel properties under a simple, flexible and innovative labor model for his employees.

“Omaha is a growing city with lots of families and we couldn’t ignore the need for more affordable and accessible activities for people to enjoy. Orange Leaf has always been one of my favorite spots to take my family, and my kids love the variety of frozen yogurt options and toppings,” said Trivedi. “As a business owner, I was attracted to Orange Leaf because of its self-service model, low operational costs and the guest experience. We’re thrilled to open the newest Orange Leaf in Nebraska and I couldn’t be more grateful for my partners and teams that are ready to make this location a success.”

The Omaha location brings Orange Leaf to a total of three locations in Nebraska with over 60 locations across the nation and growing. The brand plans to open three more locations by the end of the year in cities across Texas including Azle, Cibolo and the Rio Grande Valley.

“We are thrilled about the newest Orange Leaf location as it will be the first of many locations to open for the brand this year. Kirt and his team are experienced business owners and we’re confident they will be successful in expanding the presence of Orange Leaf in Nebraska,” said Sherif Mityas, CEO of BRIX Holdings LLC, parent company of Orange Leaf. “Frozen yogurt is a dessert staple and is making a steady comeback in popularity across the nation with Orange Leaf leading the charge. As we head into the summer, this new location will provide exciting and sweet opportunities for our guests to make unforgettable memories and beat the heat with frozen treats. We’re excited to bring our experience to more markets as we continue on our growth trajectory.”