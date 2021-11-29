Orange Leaf Partners with Olo on New Mobile App

Orange Leaf frozen yogurt, a growing national franchise, has announced a partnership with Olo, a cloud-based e-commerce platform for the restaurant industry, to provide online ordering for Orange Leaf customers. In addition, the franchise has launched a new mobile app that will feature a rewards program with tasty new treats.

Effective immediately, Orange Leaf customers can order their favorite customized frozen yogurt, smoothie, and shake orders for delivery, in-store pickup, or catering directly through www.orangeleafyogurt.com or the Orange Leaf app. Online ordering will be available across all participating locations throughout the midwest and Texas.

Customers who join the loyalty program will receive a $3 reward to use towards their next purchase and 50 percent off their first online order after downloading the Orange Leaf mobile app and registering or visiting https://orangeleafyogurt.com/rewards.

"We are constantly looking for ways to improve our customers' experience, and our new online ordering platform will make Orange Leaf more accessible to loyal guests in real time," says David Ellis, Chief Marketing Officer of Orange Leaf. "We encourage our customers to express their flavor freedom while enjoying tasty rewards by ordering through our new mobile app."

Orange Leaf’s menu features a variety of frozen yogurt and treats that include, froyo, smoothies, shakes and more. With eight rotating yogurt flavors, including seasonal flavors and over 20 toppings, Orange Leaf creates an experience that is fun and unique.