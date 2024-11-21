Orange Leaf, a quick-service frozen yogurt brand, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Azle, Texas. The event will take place at 828 Boyd Rd. Suite 102, on Saturday, December 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. In celebration of the new opening, the event will feature activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The Orange Leaf grand opening event will include unbeatable offers for the guests like:

Free Orange Leaf frozen yogurt for a year for 10 guests from a fishbowl raffle of those who make a purchase at the opening

$150 gift card awarded to one random lucky winner selected from a fishbowl raffle of those who make a purchase at the opening

One $25 Orange Leaf gift card each for five winners via a social media giveaway. Open from November 20 until December 6. Winners will be notified the week of December 9.

Rules to enter include:

Follow the Orange Leaf Azle Facebook page

Like, comment and share the giveaway post

Use #NewOrangeLeafAzle when sharing

Plus, Buy One Get One 50% off frozen yogurt (in-store only, available all day)

Orange Leaf Azle is owned by married couple, Mike and Yvonne Higby. Mike is third generation, retired Air Force veteran from Arizona who now works in aerospace and Yvonne most recently was a paraprofessional for preschoolers in the Azle school district. For the Higby’s, Orange Leaf became a family staple to enjoy frozen yogurt and make unforgettable memories with their two sons. They decided to turn their passion for community, service and leadership into a business that would make a difference in the neighborhoods they serve.

“I spent years in food service before joining the military, both of which allowed me the opportunity to connect with people, provide the best quality products and services and become a strong leader. The lessons learned along the way encouraged me to make a choice to take control of my life, which led me to entrepreneurship” said Mike. “Opening the new Orange Leaf in Azle will give my family something that belongs to us and we can’t wait to share what we’ve created with the community around us for years to come.”

The new Azle location will provide locals with a bright, inviting space to enjoy Orange Leaf’s creamy frozen treats with the company of friends and family. Guests can expect a quick-service, self-creative experience of 12 delicious frozen yogurt flavors, plus can swirl for an additional 6 flavor combinations. With the addition of over 30 toppings, guests can create their own masterpiece. In addition to frozen yogurt, guests are invited to enjoy an Orange Leaf smoothie, shake, signature cake by the slice, cake in a cup, or pre order a customizable froyo cake for any celebration.

“Mike and Yvonne are a dynamic duo that will do great things for the new Orange Leaf location in Azle. We’re confident that with their combined years of experience serving the nation and their community, they will provide an experience to their guests filled with care, passion and dedication,” said Sherif Mityas, CEO of BRIX Holdings. “As we open our final Orange Leaf location for 2024, we are proud of our franchise partners and are eagerly looking ahead to the success of Orange Leaf Azle and many more locations to come in the new year.”

The opening of the new Orange Leaf brings the brand to a total of 25 stores in Texas with over 60 locations across the nation and growing.