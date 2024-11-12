Orange Leaf is celebrating the grand opening of its newest co-branded Humble Donuts location in Pharr, Texas near the Rio Grande Valley. The Orange Leaf grand opening event will feature fun activities and unbeatable offers for the whole family including:

Free Orange Leaf frozen yogurt for a year for the first 30 guests in line at the opening (smallest cup size available in-store).

$100 gift card for one random lucky winner, selected from a bowl of names.

One $25 Orange Leaf gift card each for five winners via a social media giveaway from October 25 until November 15. Winners will be notified the week of November 17-23.

Rules to enter include:

Follow the Orange Leaf Pharr Facebook page

Like, comment and share the giveaway post

Use #NewOrangeLeafPharr when sharing

Plus, Buy One Get One 50% off frozen yogurt (in-store only, available all day).

The new Pharr location will provide locals in the Valley with a fun and familiar space to enjoy Orange Leaf’s creamy frozen treats and make memories with friends and family. Guests can expect a quick-service, self-serve experience or take cups to-go, of more than 20 delicious frozen yogurt flavors and over 30 toppings. Guests can also enjoy superfood bowls, smoothies, shakes, customizable signature froyo cakes as well as made-to-order mini donuts.

WHERE:

1511 E Nolana Loop, Suite 110 Pharr, TX 78577

WHEN:

Saturday, November 16, 2024 – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. CST