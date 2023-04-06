Orange Leaf Unveils New Limited-Time Flavors

Experience flavor freedom like never before this spring at Orange Leaf with new tart, fluffy and fruity topping sensations, available for a limited time.

Touting over 80 flavors of creamy goodness, the popular family dessert destination adds Easter Peeps, Sour Watermelon Candy and Mango Boba to their unlimited topping options, available now through June 30. Sure to get tastebuds tingling in new and exciting ways, these fresh toppings allow for imaginative and unlimited froyo cup creations.

“There’s always something new and tasty to discover at Orange Leaf,” says BRIX Holdings CEO Sherif Mityas. “We invite you and your family to create your own unique treat this spring using our inspired new toppings. Show us #HowDoYouOrangeLeaf when you uncover your own froyo masterpiece using our infinite flavor combinations.”

Ring in spring by discovering endless flavor pairings with every visit on Easter Weekend, Teacher Appreciation Week and Memorial Day weekend. Don’t forget to shower mom in sweetness on Mother’s Day with a $6 fill-a-cup deal at participating locations!

Orange Leaf has a wide selection of over 80 flavors and multiple topping choices makes for endless combination options on your favorite froyo, shake, smoothie or frozen treat. Each froyo flavor recipe is uniquely Orange Leaf’s and you can’t get it anywhere else! Guests can be on the lookout for deals and discounts all year round and can receive free treats by joining the Orange Leaf email club program.