Organic Krush Lands in Charlottesville, Virginia

Organic Krush announced the opening of its newest location in Charlottesville, Virginia. This marks the 10th opening for the New York based eatery which focuses on thoughtfully crafted, organic dishes. Located at 2050 Bond Street, Organic Krush at Stonefield opens its doors on Monday, July 11, kicking off a week of grand opening celebrations.

The team has taken an evolved approach to its store growth since their opening in 2015 and are currently focusing on a southern expansion. Deeply committed to making healthy food accessible, the entire menu has a combination of gluten free, vegan and dairy free options available. Organic Krush delivers on its promise of inclusivity to all, staying true to its mission of serving food 100 percent free of GMO's, pesticides, hormones, and body burdens. New locations, including the Charlottesville brick-and-mortar, features an experience-centric open kitchen, creating a deeper connection of Chef to guest while supporting the brands commitment to transparency.

“We began Organic Krush to make healthy options more accessible to everyone. We offer restaurants that are 100 percent full of LOVE and 100 percent committed to transparency, in our ingredients, our practices and our mission,” says co-founder, Michelle Walrath. “Our dream is to continue expanding our restaurants so we can be a part of changing the health of communities everywhere. Which is why we’re excited to bring our concept to Charlottesville as we share similar ethos and health-minded focus.”

The versatile menu has options for every meal with breakfast offered all day, every day, beginning at 8 a.m. Thoughtfully crafted organic dishes are the backbone of the Krush brand with classic dishes like an egg wrap with caramelized onions in a tortilla, veggie and farmer frittatas and a smashed avocado toast. On the weekends, specials such as a stack of their infamous gluten free pancakes are available. New to the Charlottesville location, is the introduction of a “College Corner” specifically geared toward students, with dishes priced at $14 or below. The new menu section features chicken street tacos, cauliflower tacos and pork carnitas.

Guests can find fresh cold-pressed immune-boosting juices, wellness shots, creative smoothies, gourmet grab-and-go items such as homemade almond butter, chicken salad and tuna, Krush Classics, and nutrient rich krush-your-own bowls. Krush is recognized for its healthy cleanse program and nutritionist backed exclusive meal plan program designed for optimal health and weight control. Krush makes its own baked goods, serving paleo and gluten free goodies such as donuts and muffins.

In line with its core values of giving back and its commitment to connecting to each store’s local community, Organic Krush will partner with Blue Ridge Area Food Bank by donating $1 for every Krush Classic purchased from July 11 to September.

The grand opening celebrations kick-off July 11 with a week of special offers and tastings available daily. To celebrate the opening, the restaurant will hold a “Super Saturday” Event on July 16. The first 100 guests will receive an eco-conscience gift bag filled with Krush goodies. Organic Krush’s hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., every day.