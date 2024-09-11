Original ChopShop is turning up the flavor with its latest protein bowl offerings and seasonal menu additions, all crafted so you can ‘Make It Original’ at Original ChopShop! Starting Sept. 10 through Dec. 31, enjoy seasonal flavors with the debut of these items:

● Italian Chop: A mix of house greens and arugula topped with salami, bacon, grape tomato, banana pepper, pickles and parmesan cheese, all tossed with crispy marinated croutons and a house-made Italian vinaigrette.

● Apple Chai Lemonade: Classic lemonade blended with apple juice and seasonal chai flavors.

● Daily Date Protein Shake: A nutritious blend of coconut chia pudding, vanilla whey protein powder, dates, agave, chai, banana, and carrot juice.

In response to loyal guest feedback, Original ChopShop is updating the Protein Bowls menu with some innovative changes that allow for more customizations and flavors. The new roasted veggie mix is a bright and flavorful mix of bite-sized broccoli, carrots and onions lightly tossed and roasted in a lemon vinaigrette. Cauliflower rice joins the lineup as a delicious low carb, high-fiber base option and jasmine rice makes the menu as the Company’s debut of a white rice offering.

These changes make the menu as original as ever, reflecting the brand’s unwavering commitment to deliver a feel good and custom experience that meets Every/Body’s dietary needs and preferences.

“We’re excited about the updates to our protein bowl base options allowing you to ‘Make It Original’ at ChopShop — across our entire menu,” said Original ChopShop CEO Jason Morgan. “Our seasonal offerings are especially exciting, highlighted by the new Italian Chop with a unique ChopShop twist — pickles! By prioritizing guest feedback, we’re committed to delivering the menu items our loyal guests are requesting.”

These new items will be available at all Original ChopShop locations across Phoenix, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta and Tucson.

Original ChopShop aims to make delicious options easily accessible on-the-go. By serving signature dishes such as its Teriyaki Chicken Bowl, Citrus Thai Salad and Acai Bowl, each guest can experience food that not only tastes good, but leaves them feeling good too. Download the Original ChopShop app and join the Chops Loyalty rewards program for exclusive food and beverage offers.