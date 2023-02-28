Original ChopShop Announces New Salad, the Citrus Thai Chop

Original ChopShop - the 19-location concept that inspires others to “Just Feel Good” with food for “Every/Body” - announces a new limited time salad, the Citrus Thai Chop. Additionally, the feel good eatery has made the Greek-ish, a previous LTO, a permanent menu item due to popular demand.

“When the Asian Chop came off our menu, we received a lot of feedback from guests that they were missing the flavor profile from our salad options, so we listened and set out to create an elevated Asian-inspired Chop,” CEO Jason Morgan says. “Since recently launching the Citrus Thai, it has quickly become a top-three-selling salad across all Original ChopShop locations.”

The Citrus Thai Chop is made with house greens, orange segments, roasted red pepper, pickled carrot, jicama, cucumber, green onion, peanut, cilantro, sesame seed, and Thai peanut dressing. The limited time salad is available now until May 8.

The Greek-ish, which is now a permanent menu item after being introduced as an LTO, reigns as the second most popular salad on the menu and is made with romaine, spring mix, feta cheese, onions, red pepper, olive, chickpea, cucumber, banana pepper and lemon vinaigrette.

“We’ve learned our guests are very interested in Mediterranean flavors, so bringing the Greek-ish on as a permanent fixture to our menu strategically made sense,” Morgan continues. “It’s important to us to represent flavors from all types of cuisines on our menu, making it even more accessible for Every/Body to enjoy our food.”

The brand’s unique menu features breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner-time options including delicious protein bowls, salads, sandwiches, breakfast items, juices, protein shakes, acai bowls and more made with whole, quality ingredients that are always chopped-in-Shop. There is something for everyone on the menu, from steak to tofu and everything in between and all items are fully customizable to meet any dietary need.