Original ChopShop Announces Second Store in Atlanta Market

Original ChopShop - the 21-location concept that inspires others to “Just Feel Good” with food for “Every/Body” - announces its second Atlanta-area Shop to open in the northwest suburb, Cumberland.

Located at 2980 Cobb Pkwy, Suite 208, Atlanta, GA 30339, the new Original ChopShop will feature breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner-time options including delicious protein bowls, salads, sandwiches, breakfast items, juices, protein shakes, acai bowls and more made with whole, quality ingredients that are always chopped-in-Shop.

There is something for Every/Body on the menu, from steak to tofu and everything in between, and all items are fully customizable to meet any dietary need.

“We are excited to continue to grow our Atlanta footprint by opening our second area Shop in Cumberland,” CEO Jason Morgan says. “We think our better-for-you, all day every day concept will resonate with the Cumberland community and fill a niche that’s been missing in other dining options in the area,” CEO Jason Morgan says.

Morgan adds, “From the food we serve to the experience we deliver; we want every guest to leave feeling better than when they first walked in our door.”

Original ChopShop was founded in 2013 in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona. The neighborhood eatery currently operates 21 Shops in Phoenix, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Atlanta and is continuing expansion with two additional openings slated for the remainder of 2023.