Original ChopShop, the fast-casual eatery known for its wholesome ingredients and customizable options that cater to every lifestyle, is unveiling a new Winter Campaign featuring seasonal menu items, exclusive promotions and exciting in-app experiences beginning Nov. 4.

To kick off the season of cheer, the brand is introducing Nutella to its offerings alongside the new HazelBerry Toast — featuring the chocolate-hazelnut spread topped with banana, strawberry, honey and chia seeds served on multi-grain toast. For those who crave some post-workout fuel, the new Blueberry Boost Protein Shake delivers a powerful punch of flavor and nutrition. This energizing blend of blueberry, banana, Nutella, peanut butter, vanilla whey protein, Greek yogurt and oat milk creates the perfect pick-me-up to fuel any day.

Original ChopShop is also launching its annual fund load challenge through the mobile app. From Nov. 4 – Dec. 31, guests who load $50 in the app will get $3 off every day in January and one free cookie reward. Additionally, those who load $100 into the app will get $3 off every day in January and February on top of two free cookie rewards. Loyalty members and social media followers are also encouraged to participate in the “7 Days of Unwrapping” Instagram campaign from Dec. 15-21, a weeklong series of daily offers and surprise giveaways to unwrap.

“This season, we’re excited to introduce Nutella to the ChopShop menu — a new way to treat yourself or as a peanut butter alternative,” said Original ChopShop CEO Jason Morgan. “Whether you’re in the mood for something sweet or looking for a new twist on your favorite shake or acai bowl, Nutella increases the feel-good options available in the Shop. In addition, our holiday fund load campaign gives guests daily incentives to start the new year off right – choosing ChopShop as their place to recharge, connect and feel good about what they’re eating to begin the new year.”

To learn more about the feel good brand and explore its extensive menu offerings, visit OriginalChopShop.com. Download the Original ChopShop app and join the Chops Loyalty rewards program for exclusive food and beverage offers.