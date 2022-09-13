Original ChopShop Carries 'Just Feel Good' Message with New Menu and Employee Benefits

Original ChopShop continues to reinforce its mission to inspire others to ‘Just Feel Good’ this fall.

The emerging better-for-you brand that features protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, breakfast items, fresh juice and more is introducing new mental health resources for all team members along with new feel-good menu items to give guests additional convenient options to fuel their well-being.

Beginning this month, the neighborhood eatery is implementing an all-new employee assistance program – completely free to team members – through an innovative partnership with Espyr. Within the program, every team member will gain access to tools and resources to support their mental and emotional well-being along with financial advice, legal assistance and professional training. Most notably, the program will also provide every team member, both full- and part-time, with three free mental health counseling sessions per year. This program is above and beyond the health, dental and vision benefits that are available to full-time team members.

“At Original ChopShop, inspiring others to just feel good is at the core of everything that we do – and our focus starts with our team,” says CEO Jason Morgan. “Each day, our team sets out to create thousands of feel-good moments for guests within our Shops, so we wanted to do something to inspire our team to feel good in return. We know that mental health is one of the biggest contributing factors to how a person feels and we hope these enhanced benefits will help each of our team members ‘feel good’ in a more significant way.”

The neighborhood eatery is also spreading the positive energy with guests by offering Feel Good Fam Bundles and its newly chopped salad – The Greek-ish – beginning Sept. 13. This new menu item features house greens, chickpeas, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, feta, banana peppers, cucumbers and onion, all chopped-in-Shop, and topped off with a refreshing house-made lemon vinaigrette.

The brand has also set out to make it easier and faster for families to enjoy a nutritious dinnertime meal together with its new Feel Good Fam Bundles. The bundles are fit for “Every/Body” and can be modified to meet the dietary needs and preferences of every member of the family. The Quad Bundle allows guests to pick any four bowls, salads or sandwiches for just $39.50. The Two by Two Bundle includes the choice of two bowls, salads or sandwiches along with two kids' meals for $29.50.

Original ChopShop provides a warm, welcoming place where guests “Fuel Their Well-Being” with flavorful food that’s “Chopped-in-Shop” daily with real, quality ingredients. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for “Every/Body,” providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options.