Original ChopShop to Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary with Juice Week Promotions

Original ChopShop - the 19-location concept that inspires others to “Just Feel Good” with food for “Every/Body” is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this February with a robust “Juice Week” from February 6 - February 10.

In honor of this special milestone, CEO Jason Morgan says, “To coincide with our 10-year ‘Chopiversary,’ we are hosting our annual Juice Week campaign, which gives us an opportunity to showcase one of the menu categories that makes Original ChopShop unique. This year we’re going bigger than ever with giveaways, in-app challenges and a new limited-time juice – the Basil Pear-Fecto.”

Morgan continues, “Since our first Shop opened in 2013, our mission has been to inspire others to just feel good. Ten years later, our team still aspires to create thousands of feel-good moments in our Shops each day. From the food we serve to the experience we deliver; we want every guest to leave feeling better than when they first walked in our door Here’s to another 10 years of ‘Feel Good Food for Every/Body.”

The culinary team has developed a delicious new juice recipe called the Basil Pear-Fecto (made with fresh pear, basil and grapes) and it's available for a limited time only from February 6 - April 9. Like all Original ChopShop juices, it’s fresh squeezed to order and made with only the best produce and ingredients to fuel your well-being.

During Juice Week, fresh juice fans are invited to download the Original ChopShop app for daily juice rewards. All Chops app users will be able to “Fuel Their Well-Being” with surprise juice rewards*, sent each morning, including promotions such as a free 16 oz seasonal LTO juice, $3 off any juice, 2x points on any purchase that includes a juice, 50% off any juice, and a free 16 oz juice of choice.

In addition to the above, guests are invited to enter the brand’s Juice Week sweepstakes for the chance to win special juice offerings, including a Grand Prize of Free Juice for a Year! Existing and new Chops Loyalty members can enter the sweepstakes by visiting www.originalchopshop.com.

Morgan continues, “We believe that food should not only taste good but make you feel good, too. Today as we celebrate 10 years, we honor these pillars of the brand and what has set us apart.”

The brand’s unique menu features breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner-time options including delicious protein bowls, salads, sandwiches, breakfast items, juices, protein shakes, acai bowls and more made with whole, quality ingredients that are always chopped-in-Shop. There is something for everyone on the menu, from steak to tofu and everything in between and all items are fully customizable to meet any dietary need.

*Must have the Original ChopShop app downloaded and be a Chops Loyalty member to redeem offers.