Original ChopShop Celebrates Anniversary of Loyalty Program with Special Deal

It has been one year since Original ChopShop launched its Chops App and loyalty program, making it easier and faster for guests to “Fuel Their Well-Being” while earning rewards points on every purchase. Guests can use the app to order ahead, skip the line, get delivery and save their favorite orders for their next visit.

Not a member yet? There’s never been a better time to sign up because Original ChopShop is giving new Chops members a free fresh-squeezed juice or protein shake after their first $10 purchase. Sign-up today and schedule your curbside pick-up order directly through the app to receive the new welcome reward.

“We are excited to continue to ignite interest in our loyalty program with our new welcome reward, which is available for all new loyalty program members,” says Original ChopShop CEO Jason Morgan. “When we launched the Original ChopShop app, we set out to create a faster, more convenient ordering experience for our guests and, one year later, the results show that we’ve done just that. Since August of 2020, we have acquired more than 115,000 loyalty members and 50,000 app downloads. We have also seen extraordinary adoption of in-app ordering with 65% of direct digital orders originating in the app.”