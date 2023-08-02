Original ChopShop Expanding in Georgia

Original ChopShop, the 22-location concept that inspires others to “Just Feel Good” with food for “Every/Body,” opens its latest Shop in Cumberland on Wednesday, August 9. This will be the second Georgia location for the growing better-for-you brand.

“We're excited to continue the growth of our footprint in Georgia and open the doors to our second Shop in Atlanta,” says CEO Jason Morgan. “Our first Atlanta opening in Buckhead was embraced by the community with overwhelmingly positive responses about our feel good food and the uniqueness of our brand and concept. We look forward to making it even more convenient and easy for guests to access affordable, better-for-you meals at our new Cumberland Shop.”

He continues, “Whether they are grabbing breakfast, snack or lunch on-the-go or dining in for dinner, we can’t wait to become Cumberland’s all day every day destination for ‘Just Feel Good Food’ starting August 9.”

To celebrate Cumberland’s opening, Original ChopShop is rewarding the first 50 guests in line before 11am on Wednesday, August 9 with $50 loaded into their Chops Loyalty account. Doors open for business at 10:30 a.m. Additionally, every guest who visits between August 9 - October 2 will receive a gift card for $10 off* an online order of $20 or more, while supplies last.

As part of Original ChopShop’s commitment to inspire communities to “Just Feel Good,” 10% of opening day sales will go to Mental Health America of Georgia, a non-profit organization working to promote mental wellness through community education and policy advocacy.

Additionally, Cumberland guests are invited to enter the brand’s Cumberland Opening Sweepstakes for the chance to win a grand prize of free “Just Feel Good Food” for a year**. In addition to the grand prize, the first 500 guests to enter will receive a free protein bowl, salad, or sandwich to be redeemed on their next visit.

All new guests are encouraged to download the Chops loyalty app for easy ordering, fast pickup, and curbside service. Chops members can earn a free juice or protein shake after signing up and spending $10 and will also earn rewards on every purchase thereafter.

Original ChopShop Cumberland is set to open on August 9 at 2980 Cobb Pkwy SE, Suite 208 Atlanta, GA 30339.

The brand’s unique menu features breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner-time options including delicious protein bowls, salads, sandwiches, breakfast items, juices, protein shakes, acai bowls and more made with whole, quality ingredients that are always chopped-in-Shop. There is something for Every/Body on the menu, from steak to tofu and everything in between and all items are fully customizable to meet any dietary need.