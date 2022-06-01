Original ChopShop to Fill Summer with Giveaways and Special Offers

Original ChopShop, the spot for Just Feel Good Food, knows there’s no better word to describe summer than FUN. And that is exactly what the better-for-you brand has in store for its guests with a summer full of giveaways, special offers and even a few surprises for Chops app users.

Beginning today, guests are invited to download the Chops app and share a favorite menu item that fuels their summer. One entry is all it takes to be eligible for weekly “Fuel the FUN” giveaways every Friday through the end of summer. Prizes include AirPods, concert tickets, a Louis Vuitton handbag, Yeti cooler, Traeger grill and more! *Want to increase your odds? Guests can earn bonus entries each time they order during the giveaway period using their app. To enter, visit originalchopshop.com/fuelyourfun and follow the prompts.

“At Original ChopShop, our mission is to inspire others to ‘Just Feel Good’ and what feels better than having fun?” says CEO Jason Morgan. “We’re excited to launch our fun summer giveaways and challenges, which will ultimately make ChopShop the destination for fun and ‘Feel Good Food’ all summer long! Our teams can’t wait to surprise lucky winners with the hottest summer gear, while also welcoming guests in for their ChopShop favorites.”

In addition, Original ChopShop is encouraging loyalty members to participate in its Summer FUN’d Challenge all throughout June. Guests who load $50 in-app during the month will immediately receive a $10 reward to use on their next order.

To get in on the fun this summer, download the Chops app for iOS or Android. (For a complete list of prizes and official rules, visit originalchopshop.com/fuelyourfun. Guests must live in the Phoenix, Dallas/Fort Worth or Houston areas to win. The giveaway is sponsored solely by Original ChopShop.)

Original ChopShop provides a warm, welcoming place where guests “Fuel Their Well-Being” with flavorful food that’s “Chopped-in-Shop” daily with real, quality ingredients. The menu includes delicious protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, fresh juice, protein shakes, acai bowls, breakfast items and parfaits. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for “Every/Body,” providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options.