Original ChopShop to Give Away Free Avocado Toast for National Farmer's Day

Original ChopShop – a better-for-you, fast-casual brand featuring protein bowls, salads, sandwiches, breakfast items, fresh-squeezed juice, and more – is celebrating National Farmer’s Day with a special giveaway co-hosted by Vital Farms. On Oct. 12th, the first 100 in-Shop guests at each Original ChopShop location will receive a free Avocado Toast, featuring smashed avocado, red pepper flakes, tomato, and two Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs over-easy on toasted house bread.

Always committed to serving high-quality ingredients, Original ChopShop is now serving Vital Farms hand-cracked, pasture-raised eggs across its menu in signature items like Avocado Toast, Egg + Veggie Hash and the American Chop. All Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs are ethically sourced and tended on over 300 small family farms across the pasture belt, those warmer-weather states in the Southern Midwest where the winters are mild, and the hens can have access to roam outside and nosh on native grasses year-round.

What: Original ChopShop is giving the first 100 guests at each location a free Avocado Toast featuring Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs.

When: National Farmer’s Day

Wednesday, Oct. 12 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Where: All 17 Original ChopShop locations across Arizona and Texas.

Only in-Shop redemptions qualify, so guests are encouraged to stop by their local Shop early to toast to National Farmer’s Day with the brand’s signature avocado creation.

Original ChopShop provides a warm, welcoming place where guests “Fuel Their Well-Being” with flavorful food that’s “Chopped-in-Shop” daily with real, quality ingredients. The menu includes delicious protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, fresh juice, protein shakes, acai bowls, breakfast items, and parfaits. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for “Every/Body,” providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose, and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options.