Original ChopShop, the fast-casual eatery known for its feel good food, is expanding its presence in the Valley with a brand-new Shop opening at 2817 North 7th Street in Phoenix. This marks the 11th location in Arizona and 27th brand wide for the growing brand.

Located in Midtown on the corner of 7th Street and Thomas, formerly home to a series of gas stations, the new Shop gives the term “fuel up” a whole new meaning. The location will be the first in the Valley to feature a order ahead pick-up window, making it easier than ever for guests to grab affordable, better-for-you, made-to-order meals on the go.

“Midtown Phoenix has been a gap in our Phoenix footprint for far too long, and we’re thrilled to finally bring Original ChopShop to the neighborhood. We are excited to have revitalized this corner in Midtown in a way that supports people’s well-being,” said CEO of Original ChopShop Jason Morgan.

The new Phoenix location will operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, offering the craveable favorites customers love, including protein bowls, juices, superfruit bowls, salads, sandwiches and all-day breakfast — all customizable to meet a variety of dietary needs.

To learn more about the feel good brand and explore its extensive menu offerings, visit OriginalChopShop.com. Download the Original ChopShop app and join the Chops Loyalty rewards program for exclusive food and beverage offers.