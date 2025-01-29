Original ChopShop — the fast-casual eatery known for its convenient meals and feel good food — is continuing to evolve its diverse menu with the launch of the new Chop-rito Chicken Bowl and All Day Breakfast menu on Jan 28.

The Chop-rito Chicken Bowl is ChopShop’s very own burrito bowl featuring a perfect combination of black beans, jasmine rice, corn pico, salsa roja, a creamy jalapeño goat cheese spread, white cheddar and cilantro. This hearty, protein-packed and satisfying bowl brings just the right amount of spice and creaminess to make it the ultimate go-to meal.

The brand is expanding its breakfast offerings with a new All Day Breakfast menu, featuring a customizable Build Your Original Breakfast Bowl. Guests can create their original bowl from a selection of high-quality ingredients, from base to spread — whether they’re craving breakfast, brunch, a late afternoon snack or breakfast for dinner.

In addition, Original ChopShop is simplifying its menu to focus on offering the very best dishes, creating a more streamlined and enjoyable dining experience for every guest. These changes reflect the brand’s commitment to providing high-quality options that cater to all preferences, giving guests more of what they love.

“The Chop-rito Chicken Bowl offers a better-for-you and unique alternative to the burrito bowls that our walk-the-line bowl competitors offer,” said CEO Jason Morgan. “The Chop-Rito is made with white meat chicken and our new signature jalapeño goat cheese spread, providing our ChopShop guests who crave southwest flavors, that they previously had to go elsewhere for, a new ‘made for you’ bowl option. We are introducing an All Day Breakfast menu, including a build your own bowl, giving guests even more flexibility and access all day every day to the feel-good food they love.”

These new menu items will be available at Original ChopShop locations across Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Tucson and College Station.