Starting Tuesday, June 4, Original ChopShop will make it easier to enjoy a feel good summer with the launch of its new Berry Chop and Dragonfruit Basil-ade. The highly anticipated kids Teriyaki Chicken Bowl, along with four Olipop flavors and Sweet Loren’s lemon cookie, rounds up the summer additions.

Crafted with wholesome ingredients, the Berry Chop celebrates the sweetness of summer — the goodness of House Greens, rich strawberries, juicy blueberries, creamy goat cheese, plump golden raisins and crunchy smoked almonds. Drizzled with house-made Strawberry Basil Vinaigrette, the flavorful, gluten-free and vegetarian ensemble is 353 calories, making it perfect for those warm summer days.

To complement the Berry Chop, the vibrant Dragonfruit Basil-ade — lemonade infused with the tropical essence of sweet dragon fruit and fresh basil — is set to be the ultimate thirst-quencher for those seeking a burst of natural flavors in every sip.

“Whether enjoyed solo or paired with another menu item, we designed our seasonal offerings to be a feel good go-to for summer cravings,” says Original ChopShop CEO Jason Morgan. “From our Berry Chop to our Dragonfruit Basil-ade and our kids Teriyaki Chicken Bowl, each item reflects our commitment to providing flavorful and wholesome options for our guests of all ages to enjoy all season long.”

Additionally, the neighborhood eatery will now carry Olipop’s Strawberry Vanilla, Classic Grape, Lemon Lime and Cream Soda flavors — all made with plant fiber and prebiotics — for guests to pair with their Original ChopShop favorites. It does not stop there. The highly sought after, Sweet Loren’s lemon cookie will be available at all locations. To make feeling good a little sweeter, the first 25 people in line at each Original ChopShop location will receive a free Sweet Loren’s lemon cookie with their purchase on June 4 to celebrate.

Original ChopShop’s new, kid-friendly Teriyaki Chicken Bowl will be available for just $5, an affordable option for families looking to enjoy a nutritious meal together. Featuring tender white meat chicken with teriyaki sauce, the fun-sized bowl can be customized with veggies including broccoli and carrots to satisfy even the pickiest eaters while packed with flavor and nutritional value.

The Berry Chop and Dragonfruit Basil-ade will be available through Aug. 25, while the kids’ Teriyaki Chicken Bowl will be a permanent menu addition for families to enjoy.

With its carefully crafted healthful eats, Original ChopShop aims to provide communities with convenient, nutritious food fit for Every/Body’s lifestyle. Signature menu items range from the Teriyaki Chicken Bowl to the Grilled Steak Sandwich and Citrus Thai Salad, plus feel good treats such as the Acai Bowl and Coconut Chia Pudding. Download the Original ChopShop app and join the Chops Loyalty rewards program for exclusive food and beverage offers today.